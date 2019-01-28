Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United return 'a big surprise'

Darren Ferguson left Doncaster in June 2018

New Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said his relationship with chairman Darragh MacAnthony was key to him returning to the club.

The 46-year-old was re-appointed as Posh boss for a third time on Saturday hours after the sacking of Steve Evans.

"The most important relationship at a football club is the one between the chairman and the manager," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I have a very good relationship with him. He took a gamble on me."

Ferguson, the son of legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex, first took charge at London Road in January 2007, aged just 34.

He led the club to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship before leaving by mutual consent in November 2009 when Peterborough were bottom of the second tier.

The Scot returned for a second spell between 2011 and 2015, again leading the club into the Championship, and now takes over with Posh sixth in League One, nine points off second-placed Portsmouth.

Ferguson, who has signed on a deal until the end of the season, has been out of work since quitting as Doncaster boss in June 2018.

He admitted the speed of his return to London Road was unexpected.

"The chairman and I spoke and he said 'look, if we were considering making a change would you consider coming back?' and then we spoke again and the rest is history really," he added.

"It's a big surprise but it's a club I've got a lot of affection for so I'm delighted to be back."