Gethin Jones: Mansfield sign Fleetwood defender on loan

Gethin Jones has made eight appearances in total for Fleetwood this season but has not played since November

Mansfield Town have signed Fleetwood Town defender Gethin Jones on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Cod Army from Everton in January 2018, but has only featured three times in League One this season.

The former Wales-Under 21 international told the club website: "This is a perfect place for me to get game time.

"I've seen how well Mansfield are doing and was made up when Fleetwood told me that they wanted to take me on loan."

