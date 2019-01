From the section

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has joined Spanish club Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in July 2017 for a then club-record fee of £60m on a five-year contract.

He has made 47 Premier League appearances for the Blues, scoring 16 times.

Morata played for Atletico as a youngster before joining Real Madrid.

More to follow.