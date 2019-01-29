FA Cup 2018-19: Vote for your goal of the fourth round
The FA Cup fourth round produced some fantastic goals and we would like you to vote for your favourite from our shortlist.
From the 46 goals scored over the weekend we have picked what we think are the best eight for you to judge.
So who will join Lincoln City's Bruno Andrade, Southport's Bradley Bauress and Wolves' Ruben Neves as winners of the 2018-19 FA Cup Goal of the Round?
Here is the shortlist. You can watch the selection in the video on this page and then vote for your favourite:
- Alexis Sanchez v Arsenal
- Callum Hudson Odoi v Sheffield Wednesday
- Niclas Eliasson v Bolton
- Scott Wagstaff v West Ham
- Kevin De Bruyne v Burnley
- Bersant Celina v Gillingham
- Felipe Anderson v Wimbledon
- Willian v Sheffield Wednesday
- Dan Sparkes v Brentford
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.