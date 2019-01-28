Kieron Morris: Tranmere Rovers sign Walsall winger on loan
Walsall winger Kieron Morris has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old has made more than 150 first-team appearances for the Saddlers since his debut in 2013.
Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: "We're really pleased. It's something that we've wanted to do; bring in a winger of his quality."
Morris is in line to make his first appearance in a Tranmere shirt away at Port Vale on Saturday.
