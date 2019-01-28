Zak Jules: Macclesfield sign ex-Shrewsbury defender on short-term deal

From the section

Zak Jules played for Motherwell in Scotland's top flight during a loan spell in 2017

Macclesfield Town have signed defender Zak Jules on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was released by League One side Shrewsbury Town earlier this month.

Jules began his career at Reading and has represented Scotland at every level between Under-17 and Under-21.

He played in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell in 2017 and recently spent time on loan at National League club Barnet, making four appearances.

