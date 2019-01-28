Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea refusing to sell teenage winger

Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to start a Premier League match for Chelsea

Chelsea have told Callum Hudson-Odoi that they are unwilling to sell him, after the teenager handed in a transfer request.

The 18-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, has been the subject of a £35m bid from Bayern Munich.

The winger stated his intentions to leave on Saturday, having made just five starts for Chelsea this season.

The club's desire for him to stay was re-iterated by assistant Gianfranco Zola after Sunday's FA Cup win.

Hudson-Odoi scored in the 3-0 victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday, but is yet to start at Premier League game for Chelsea.

He handed in a transfer request after concerns about playing time and wants reassurances that he will get more starts.

"We believe in what he can do for this club," Zola said. "We don't know many 18-year-olds who are playing as much as him. It shows we believe in him."

Chelsea's stance means that Hudson-Odoi's value is likely to drop when he enters the last year of his contract in the summer.

By then Chelsea will also have the £58m winger Christian Pulisic available. The American was signed from Dortmund earlier in the transfer window before being loaned back to the German side for the rest of the season.