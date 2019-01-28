Leroy Fer: Swansea City captain could leave in January - Lille interested

Leroy Fer has won 11 caps for Netherlands, scoring one goal

Swansea City captain Leroy Fer could leave the club before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Midfielder Fer, whose contract is up in the summer, is attracting interest from French club Lille, while he has also been linked with Fenerbahce.

The 29-year-old is a first-team regular but could be allowed to go as Swansea continue to restructure following Premier League relegation last season.

If Fer leaves, it is expected to be on a permanent basis rather than on loan.

Swansea would be likely to receive a fee, although Fer's transfer value will not be huge given his age and contract situation.

However, Swansea would get nothing should he move on when his Liberty Stadium deal expires in June.

The loss of Fer would be a blow for manager Graham Potter, who made the Dutch international his skipper during pre-season.

Fer has scored 10 goals in 88 appearances since joining Swansea from Queens Park Rangers midway through the 2015-16 campaign.

He joins a list of Swansea players who could be on the move before the January transfer window closes.

Potter has admitted Wilfried Bony is edging closer to a departure amid interest from Qatari club Al-Sadd and Galatasaray.

Daniel James is a reported target for Leeds, while fellow wingers Jefferson Montero and Luciano Narsingh have also been linked with moves away from South Wales.