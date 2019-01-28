Unai Emery: Arsenal boss says Gunners could make two signings before transfer deadline day

Arsenal have three defenders out of action with injuries - including Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who was injured during Friday's FA Cup defeat by Manchester United

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says there is a "possibility" the club could sign two new players before Thursday's deadline.

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic have been linked with a move to the Emirates, with the latter having handed in a transfer request.

Emery's preference is for loan deals but he says would be content if no new players were brought in.

"This transfer window is not easy," the Spaniard, 47, said.

"The message is the club is working on different players and the possibility if it can be good for us.

"We are looking at two different players and the possibility they can come. If they aren't coming to help us like we want, I prefer they don't come."

Emery did not indicate he was looking to bring in defensive reinforcements despite Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Laurent Koscielny both suffering injuries during Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Manchester United on Friday.

Sokratis has been ruled out until the end of February with an ankle injury while Koscielny is "being reviewed on a daily basis" after bruising his jaw.

The Gunners are also without full-back Hector Bellerin, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

"We have enough players, centre-backs, in the squad," Emery said.

"Only we're having a lot of injuries and a lot in this position.

"If we can bring another player and when all the players want to play, we can have a lot of trouble in the future."