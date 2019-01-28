Irish Premiership: Striker Stephen Donnelly released by Glenavon

Stephen Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly has been released at his own request by Glenavon after just seven months at the club.

The 26-year-old striker, who rarely featured for the Lurgan Blues this season, is returning to Leinster Senior League side Usher Celtic.

"He's travelling from Dublin and he's not been in the team so it's been getting to him," Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club website.

"I wouldn't want to force him to stay if he's not happy."