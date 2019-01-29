Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate wants England fans to 'play a role' in tournament

Wembley Stadium is one of 12 venues across Europe chosen to host Euro 2020 matches

England manager Gareth Southgate says he wants fans to "be a part" of Euro 2020 matches in London.

The tournament kicks off in 500 days, with seven fixtures being hosted at Wembley Stadium, including the two semi-finals and final.

The remaining 44 games will be played in 11 other venues around Europe.

An official Uefa scheme is looking for 1,300 volunteers to welcome supporters to the stadium with 2,000 more needed in fanzones and transport hubs.

"There is nothing quite like the excitement and electricity that hosting games at a major international tournament can bring," Southgate said in helping to launch the volunteer scheme.

"Hopefully, as a team we will be able to play our own role in Euro 2020, but I would encourage anyone with an interest in the tournament to consider applying to be a volunteer."

England, who were 2018 World Cup semi-finalists, have been drawn against the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo in Group A for the European Championship qualifiers.

The fixtures take place between March and November this year.

The tournament, which starts at Rome's Olympic Stadium on 12 June 2020, is being spread across 12 European cities to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Hampden Park in Glasgow will stage four matches.