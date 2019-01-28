Welsh Cup: Cambrian & Clydach draw Welsh Premier League leaders Barry

From the section

Welsh Football League Division One side Cambrian & Clydach draw Welsh Premier League leaders Barry in the Welsh Cup quarter-final.

Cambrian & Clydach, who lost 2-0 in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup final against Cardiff Met, are the only top-flight side left in Welsh Cup.

Holders Connah's Quay Nomads travel to Caernarfon Town.

The other quarter-finals see Llandudno and Bala Town host The New Saints and Cardiff Met respectively.

The ties will take place between 1-3 March.

Welsh Cup quarter-final draw:

Llandudno v The New Saints

Bala Town v Cardiff Met

Barry Town United v Cambrian & Clydach

Caernarfon Town v Connah's Quay Nomads