Irish Premiership: Blues rocked by Carroll injury blow

Roy Carroll has been a key player for Linfield since joining the Windsor Park club in 2016

Linfield goalkeeper Roy Carroll has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a 'serious' cruciate knee ligament injury.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United and Northern Ireland player has helped the Blues to the top of the Premiership this season.

"We're all so sorry for Roy - he's been such a positive influence on and off the pitch," said boss David Healy.

Linfield hope to bring in a replacement for Carroll this week.

"Initial scan results following the recent Seaview game have revealed that Roy Carroll has sustained a serious cruciate injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season," Healy told the club website.

"I know how popular he is with our supporters who I know will be greatly saddened by this news.

"However, injuries and suspensions are part and parcel of the game and this major setback will bring our squad even closer together as we face up to a huge schedule of busy and important fixtures in the coming weeks and months.

"Injuries always provide opportunities to others and I have every faith in young Gareth Deane who has played in a significant number of big games in our first team."