Sol Campbell: Alleged homophobic abuse of Macclesfield boss investigated by FA

Sol Campbell's Macclesfield lost Saturday's League Two game 3-2 to Cheltenham

The Football Association is investigating claims that Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell was subjected to homophobic abuse during Saturday's League Two match at Cheltenham Town.

Former England defender Campbell, 44, took charge of the Silkmen in November.

Cheltenham have been contacted by BBC Sport for a response.

On their website on Monday, Cheltenham reminded supporters that it is against the law to shout or chant discriminatory abuse.