West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh last started a game for the club on 3 November, in a 3-1 league defeat at Everton

TEAM NEWS

West Brom will be without ineligible loanees Stefan Johansen and Jefferson Montero, who joined after the original game, and the cup-tied Jacob Murphy.

Matt Phillips and James Morrison are both doubts because of ankle injuries.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has stated that he will again rotate his squad, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh and David Button among those likely to come in.

Dale Stephens is doubtful with a hip problem, while Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined because of a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: A home tie against Derby County awaits the winners, so whoever progresses from this replay is likely to be slight favourites to reach the last eight of the FA Cup.

Despite being very much in the hunt for promotion from the Championship, Darren Moore's West Brom have won only three of their last 10 home games in league and cup.

Moore has done a terrific job since taking over when relegation was a looming certainty and The Hawthorns mood was jaded and indifferent.

Brighton's problem has been scoring goals - and holding a lead when they do. Chris Hughton still has no cast-iron replacement for Glen Murray despite flashes of promise from Florin Andone and Jurgen Locadia. Murray is 35, and surely too precious to be risked at the home of the other Albion.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Brom head coach Darren Moore: "There's a huge admiration at this football club for the FA Cup and we are looking forward to the game. We know it will be tough.

"We look at this game and it is a possibility to change a few. There are a few (players) chomping at the bit and this may be an opportunity for some of those."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "It's a big challenge for us up against a side who are doing well in the league - they'll be giving it everything to get straight back up to the Premier League and they've brought in some good players during January.

"They have a good squad - I felt we should have won the first tie at home but now we have another opportunity to do so. It will be a very difficult game and we know that, but it's one we'll be looking to win."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom are unbeaten in 10 games against Brighton at The Hawthorns in all competitions since a 2-0 League Cup defeat in September 1976.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have won only one of their past eight FA Cup home games against Premier League opposition.

Their only goal in two FA Cup matches so far this season came from Bakary Sako, who is no longer at the club.

Saturday's defeat by Middlesbrough was just their second in 15 games in all competitions.

They have drawn five of their last nine home matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion