Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts made 51 appearances as a defender for Wolves

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre is set to miss the tie with flu, while midfielder Diogo Jota is also absent after picking up a knock in Saturday's victory over Everton.

Ryan Giles and Niall Ennis are among a number of Under-23s who could earn a senior call up for Shrewsbury's visit.

Shrewsbury pair Mat Sadler and Anthony Grant are suspended for manager Sam Ricketts' return to Molineux.

The League One club will also assess Dave Edwards ahead of the tie.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: "It was a tough game (at Shrewsbury), but I can say Ryan Giles is going to be involved tomorrow.

"That is the idea when you bring in back ups, you try and provide them this moment of real competition. This is the way we can see how well they handle situations.

"Young players bring joy and excitement, but it only works out when they are inside an organised and well-structured team. This is the best way to put young players inside, but we are very pleased with the back-ups that we have.

"Giles is one example - he started working with us at the beginning of the season. First day he went to Switzerland, he played a lot of games, he's inside the idea and process of the team."

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts said: "We're a little bit Jekyll and Hyde at the moment; one performance can be very, very good, then we come away from that and the next game isn't.

"Wolves don't change, that's probably one of the biggest things you can pay compliment to them. They won't change how they play, they're the same every game.

"I expect them to move the ball well and move it quickly across a good surface so we have to be prepared for that and show some resilience, be hard to play against and look to break when we can."

MATCH FACTS