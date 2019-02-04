Brentford v Barnet

BBC coverage

TEAM NEWS

Brentford full-back Rico Henry will not feature in Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay against Barnet, having picked up an injury against Blackburn.

Midfielders Lewis Macleod and Emiliano Marcondes remain sidelined.

Non-league club Barnet, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, have no fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous says he will not attend the match in protest over the away tickets allocation.

Griffin Park has a capacity of 12,763, and the Bees chief stated that his club received less than the maximum away allocation under FA Cup guidelines of 15% (1,914).

However, the FA also highlights that all away supporters must be in a segregated part of the ground, and Brentford's section for visiting fans holds a little more than 1,600.

"As a consequence of all this, officials of Barnet FC have decided to give their boardroom tickets to the players' families and not to attend the boardroom of Brentford FC," he told the club website.

"This is in order to show solidarity with our fans who will now miss out on this very special occasion."

MATCH FACTS