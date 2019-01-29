Ivory Coast's Ghislain Konan in battle for Nations Cup fitness

Ghislain Konan played for Ivory Coast in their last four African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ivory Coast defender Ghislain Konan has been ruled out for between three to four months.

Stade de Reims have confirmed that the 23-year-old will undergo an operation on his back injury on Wednesday.

The recovery time means he will be in a race to prove his fitness for June's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Konan played in the Elephants last four Nations Cup qualifiers as they qualified for the final that begin on 21 June in Egypt.

In all he has eight caps for Ivory Coast including two as a substitute.

He has not played for Reims since the 1-1 draw away to Lyon in France's Ligue 1 on January 11 before that he had made 20 league appearances this season.