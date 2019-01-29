Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri can't make promise over game time

Hudson-Odoi scores in Chelsea's win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he cannot guarantee Callum Hudson-Odoi first-team football but that the club do not plan to sell him this year.

The 18-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, has been the subject of a £35m bid from Bayern Munich.

He also handed in a transfer request after concerns about playing time.

"The club told me he's out of the market [in January] for sure and probably he will be out of the market in July," said Sarri.

"On the pitch he's doing very well. I'm really very happy with him.

"I'm not very happy with the situation, but I know very well that every big team here in England has the same problem.

"It's not easy to keep these young players. He is of course one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe, so it's very, very difficult."

Hudson-Odoi has not made a Premier League start for Chelsea and has made just three substitute appearances in the top flight this season.

He did start in the FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and scored his second goal for the club in the 3-0 victory.

"It's impossible to promise him that he will play every match, because it depends on the situation," added Sarri.

"He's improving. I think he'll be the future of our club. He will be the future of English football."

Sarri hoping for one more signing

Chelsea have signed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the rest of the season and Sarri is hoping for one more arrival before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The Blues, who are battling for a top four spot in the league, face Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup and take on Malmo in the Europa League round of 32 before playing Manchester City in the League Cup final on 24 February.

"I thought for us it was important to have two players. One has arrived. I am waiting for the other," Sarri said.

"If he will arrive, I will be very happy, otherwise I have to work with these players. It's not a big problem for me."