Hartlepool United: Richard Money agrees to leave club after coaching reshuffle

Richard Money only took charge of Hartlepool United on 11 December

Former Hartlepool United manager Richard Money has agreed to leave National League club following a coaching reshuffle earlier this month.

Craig Hignett was reappointed first-team manager, while Money was redeployed into "a more senior role".

Ex-Cambridge United boss Money, 63, has now been released from his contract after offering to cancel the deal.

"Whilst we're disappointed, I would like to thank Richard for his honesty," Hartlepool owner Raj Singh said.