Martin Canning: Hamilton Academical part with manager

Martin Canning took over as Hamilton manager in January 2015

Hamilton Academical are searching for a new manager following the departure of Martin Canning.

The Premiership club say the 37-year-old has left by "mutual agreement", with coaches Guillaume Beuzelin and George Cairns taking temporary charge of first-team affairs.

Accies sit 10th in the table, two points above bottom side St Mirren.

The South Lanarkshire side have picked up just one point from their past eight matches in the league.

Canning took over as player-boss in January 2015, succeeding Alex Neil.

A statement from the club thanks Canning for "his commitment and efforts during his 10 and a half years at the club as both a player and a manager".

It continued: "He has successfully managed to maintain our status in the Premier League and we will be forever grateful for his part in this achievement."

Hamilton are at home to 11th-placed Dundee on Saturday, with one point separating the sides.