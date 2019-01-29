Tiago Ilori: Reading centre-back completes move to Sporting Lisbon

Tiago Ilori helped Reading reach the Championship play-off final in his first season at the club

Reading centre-back Tiago Ilori has signed for Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee.

Ilori, 25, returns to the club where he started his career before making a £7m move to Liverpool in September 2013.

He leaves Reading, who he joined for £3.75m in January 2017, after making 64 appearances in all competitions.

The length of his contract with Sporting Lisbon has not been disclosed by the Royals, who are 22nd in the Championship, two points from safety.

