Cheltenham Town: Exeter City's Jordan Tillson joins on loan

Jordan Tillson made his Exeter City debut in May 2014

Cheltenham Town have agreed a deal to sign Exeter City's Jordan Tillson on loan until the end of the season.

The holding midfielder, 25, has made 25 appearances for the Grecians this season, scoring once in the FA Cup first round against Blackpool.

He joins Cameron Pring, Billy Waters and Charlie Raglan in moving to Cheltenham on loan this month.

"I'm looking forward to experiencing something different in a new environment," Tillson said.

