Benfica Women: Won 14, scored 257, conceded 0, Eagles rack up record 32-0 win

Fourteen games down, 257 goals scored, none conceded. Benfica Women are cruising to the title after racking up another record win on Saturday.

The Eagles won 32-0 against CP Pego in the second division of the Portuguese Women's league, topping their previous best 28-0 victories earlier this term.

Brazil forward Darlene de Souza Reguera scored 10 goals, taking her tally for the season to 81 in all competitions.

As a new team, Benfica are required to work their way up the league pyramid.

But with their side containing several international players, they are proving too strong for the eight other teams in the league.

"I was very proud of our players, they had an exceptional attitude, dedication, commitment and they honoured the jersey in the best way," said head coach Jose Marques.

"We want to win the Portuguese Cup and the Championship."

Marques' side have hit double figures in all bar one of their league games so far, a 4-0 victory against second-placed Sporting B.

They beat the largest margin of victory in senior football in Portugal with a 28-0 opening-day victory against Ponte de Frielas - the previous highest was Sporting's 21-0 win in the Portuguese Cup in 1971 - and then hit another 28 goals against Almeirim.

However, the Lisbon outfit are set to face their toughest task to date when they visit top-flight Maritime in the cup on Wednesday.

Benfica's record victory on Saturday came against a CP Pego side that sit bottom of the table having lost all 13 games this season, conceding 131 goals and scoring just two.

