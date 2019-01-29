Jak Alnwick: Scunthorpe United extend loan of Rangers keeper until end of the season

Jak Alnwick joined Scunthorpe just before the end of the summer transfer window

Scunthorpe United have extended the loan of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick from Scottish Premiership side Rangers until the end of the season.

Alnwick, 25, initially joined the Iron in August and has since played 27 games in all competitions.

He has kept five clean sheets for the League One club.

The former Newcastle keeper has played 11 games for his parent club since moving to Ibrox from Port Vale in January 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.