Hamilton Academical: Interest from France, Spain, England & Scotland in job

Scottish Premiership club Hamilton Academical have been "inundated" with applications from England, Scotland, France and Spain as the search for Martin Canning's replacement begins.

Canning's four-year tenure ended on Tuesday after seven defeats in eight.

And chairman Allan Maitland says he has already had "hundreds" of calls and emails from prospective head coaches.

Anyone appointed would work in a revised managerial structure under new director of football Alan McGonigall.

Hamilton's last two appointments - Alex Neil and Canning - were promoted from within.

However, Maitland says the club will look to an external candidate this time and that an appointment could be made this week.

Coaches Guillaume Beuzelin and George Cairns are in temporary charge after Canning left by "mutual agreement", with the club 10th in the table.

They are two points above bottom side St Mirren and have picked up just one point from their past eight Premiership matches.

Hamilton are at home to 11th-placed Dundee on Saturday, with one point separating the sides.