Sid Nelson: Millwall defender joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

Sid Nelson spent time on loan at Newport County in 2017

Tranmere Rovers have signed centre-back Sid Nelson on loan from Millwall for the rest of the season.

Nelson, 23, will continue playing in League Two, having made 20 appearances while on loan at Swindon Town during the first part of the campaign.

He has previously been on loan at Yeovil, Chesterfield and Newport.

"He is highly thought of at Millwall and everywhere he has gone - everyone speaks very highly about him," manager Micky Mellon told Tranmere's website.

"Sid will be good to work with and we will help him to develop, so it is a win-win for everyone involved.

"Sid has played a lot of games for such a young man, more than 100 matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, which is a lot for someone of his age playing in the position that he does."​

