QPR and Portsmouth charged by Football Association for brawl in FA Cup tie

Every player on the pitch became involved in the brawl at Fratton Park

QPR and Portsmouth have been charged by the Football Association following a mass brawl which broke out during their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Saturday.

All 22 players were involved in the 76th-minute incident at Fratton Park, where the two sides drew 1-1.

Championship side QPR and League One Pompey have been charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Both clubs have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.

The brawl broke out after a tussle between QPR's Josh Scowen and Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis escalated.

It came moments after striker Nahki Wells had equalised for Rangers.

Curtis and his Portsmouth team-mate Lee Brown received a yellow card after the melee, as did QPR's Joel Lynch.