QPR and Portsmouth charged by Football Association for brawl in FA Cup tie
- From the section FA Cup
QPR and Portsmouth have been charged by the Football Association following a mass brawl which broke out during their FA Cup fourth-round tie on Saturday.
All 22 players were involved in the 76th-minute incident at Fratton Park, where the two sides drew 1-1.
Championship side QPR and League One Pompey have been charged with "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."
Both clubs have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.
The brawl broke out after a tussle between QPR's Josh Scowen and Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis escalated.
It came moments after striker Nahki Wells had equalised for Rangers.
Curtis and his Portsmouth team-mate Lee Brown received a yellow card after the melee, as did QPR's Joel Lynch.