Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are a victim of their own success

Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace in a game that saw Kieran Trippier (right) miss a penalty

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club has become a victim of their own success but believes there will "not be an excuse" for a lack of trophies when they move to a new stadium later this year.

The Argentine is yet to win a trophy with the club, who have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the last week.

"We need to have faith. The moment when we win will arrive," he said.

"I am going to try and deliver."

Pochettino started his news conference on Tuesday by speaking for six and a half minutes uninterrupted on Spurs' lack of trophies in recent years. Among the things he said were:

Winning a domestic trophy will not help Spurs reach the "last level"

He "loves" his job and will stick with the club "until the end"

He is not optimistic of signing any new players before the transfer deadline on Thursday

The 46-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2014, was keen to point out the club have qualified for the Champions League in each of the last three seasons, having done so just once since 1961 previously.

Spurs are currently third in the table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool. They face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg on 13 February.

"I love my job. And of course I love a big challenge," he said.

"I am a very positive person and I am going to try and deliver in my job. I am going to stick with the club until the end to help the club achieve all they want.

"We are victims of our own success, the club was in a different level. No one believed in us, no one believed the way we operated from the beginning will bring success to the club.

"The principal thing we need to clarify, when you ask me if I agree to win a domestic cup will help us to achieve the last level, I cannot agree.

"In the last four or five years we played in four semi-finals, one final, we were there, we were close, and in last three seasons, we are consistently playing Champions League, be in the top four.

"We are so close, we need to try to keep working, the fans that are not happy, of course with perspective in the future they are going to appreciate the job everyone is doing at this football club."

Pochettino took training alongside his assistant Jesus Perez on Tuesday

'There are no realistic options in the transfer market'

Pochettino also said he is now not confident of bringing in any new faces before the end of January.

"A few days ago I was very optimistic about some options to sign - realistic options to sign - but today no, I'm not optimistic," he said.

Pochettino insists it will be a club decision if they do not bring anyone in, and that he is part of the decision-making process.

"The most important thing is we decide as a club, every single decision is about the club, we share all the decisions," he said.

"It is not me that has £100m to spend or I want to sign or I don't want to sign, the decision is about about working with the club, with the resources we have.

"At the same time I need to take best decision for the club, for our fans, watching the big picture, not only today and tomorrow.

"That is my responsibility as a manager. If we don't sign it is not because I don't want to sign it's because we are not capable to find player that will help us.

"Tottenham we have plenty of opportunity to sign, for different reasons it is difficult to explain to you that we can't sign, not because we don't want."