West Brom v Brighton: FA Cup fourth-round replay to be shown on BBC One

Both sides hit the woodwork when they met on Saturday

The FA Cup fourth-round replay between West Brom and Brighton will be shown live on BBC One on Wednesday 6 February (20:05 GMT).

Championship side West Brom held Premier League Brighton to a 0-0 draw when the sides met on Saturday

Derby County await the winner in the fifth round.

Shrewsbury play Wolves, Brentford host Barnet, Newport face Middlesbrough and QPR travel to Portsmouth in the other fourth-round replays.

BBC live coverage will also include in-play clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website.