St Johnstone's Steven Anderson joins Partick Thistle, with Niall Keown switching to Perth

Steven Anderson and Niall Keown are both out of contract this summer

St Johnstone's Steven Anderson has joined Partick Thistle, with fellow centre-half Niall Keown going in the opposite direction, both on loan.

Scot Anderson is the Perth club's record appearance holder but played the last of his four games this term in October.

Englishman Keown - 10 years younger at 23 - made the last of his 16 Thistle appearances this season in December.

Both players are out of contract with their respective clubs this summer.

Keown, son of former England and Arsenal centre-half Martin, joined Thistle for an undisclosed fee from Reading in July 2017 after a six-month spell on loan.

Thistle have also announced that forward Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo has left Firhill "by mutual consent".