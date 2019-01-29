Bangor City FC request financial help from shareholders

Bangor City were an ever present side in the WPL until this season

Bangor City Football Club is requesting assistance from shareholders after having its electrical and water supplies turned off by creditors.

The club hopes to to be ready to fulfil Saturday's league fixture with Gresford FC despite debts of £80,000.

In a statement, the club said it received a £16,000 electricity bill for facilities shared with Nantporth CIC, and the supply has been disconnected.

Bangor say their water supply is also cut off as they owe £9,000.

Negotiations are in place to get both bills settled and that their list of creditors are owed a total of £80,000.

The news comes only two days after a police officer was taken to hospital following a disturbance involving rival fans before the Bangor v Caernarfon football match on Saturday.