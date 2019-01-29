Villarreal sack Luis Garcia after just nine games

A 3-0 regional derby defeat to Valencia was the final straw for the Villarreal board

La Liga side Villarreal have sacked manager Luis Garcia just 49 days after he was appointed - and replaced him with the man they sacked before appointing him.

Javi Calleja will return as manager having left the role in December.

Garcia oversaw just one win in his nine games in charge - a 2-0 Europa League victory over Spartak Moscow.

They were beaten 3-0 by regional rivals Valencia in their last match and are second bottom in La Liga.

Garcia, after hearing the news about his sacking, said: "I believe the team will survive. I truly do because they have the ability to do so.

"From six [Liga] games, I'm only unhappy with the last one, but we lacked a result from which we could push on.

"I'm very grateful and wish Villarreal all the best."