Carlisle United: Callum O'Hare, Peter Grant & Nathan Thomas join League Two club

Callum O'Hare's only appearance for Aston Villa this season came in the FA Cup third round

Carlisle have signed Plymouth's Peter Grant on a short-term contract, plus Aston Villa's Callum O'Hare and Sheffield United's Nathan Thomas on loan for the rest of the season.

O'Hare, 20, has started only one cup game this term, while fellow midfielder Thomas, 24, spent the first half of the campaign at Notts County.

Grant played nine times after joining Argyle from Falkirk last summer.

The defender, 24, terminated his one-year deal early to move to Carlisle.

The Cumbrians are fourth in League Two, two points off the automatic promotion places in the fourth tier.

