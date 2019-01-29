Akin Famewo: Luton defender joins Norwich City on 18-month deal
Norwich City have signed defender Akin Famewo from League One leaders Luton Town on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old centre-half played 12 games for Grimsby on loan this season, before returning to Kenilworth Road to complete the move to Carrow Road.
Famewo will initially join Norwich's under-23 side.
"I'm just so happy to be here," Famewo told the club website. "I've been wanting to come here for a long time."
"Norwich is where my mum's side of the family are from. It's a big thing for me to be here because since I was young, I was always interested in Norwich and my family are big fans of the club. It's a privilege to be here.
