Falkirk: Dundee Utd centre-back William Edjenguele signs

William Edjenguele has made eight appearances for Dundee United this season

Falkirk have signed centre-back William Edjenguele on loan from Scottish Championship rivals Dundee United.

The Frenchman, 31, was a regular under current Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon when he was in charge at Tannadice, but has since fallen out of favour.

He previously played for Coventry City and Bury, as well as for Panetolikos in the Greek Super League.

"We needed to add a bit of physicality and William will bring that. He is the the right type," McKinnon said.