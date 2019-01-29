Ryan Sweeney: Mansfield Town sign defender from Stoke City on a free transfer

From the section

Ryan Sweeney has scored one goal in 31 games for Mansfield

Mansfield Town have signed Ryan Sweeney from Stoke City on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell.

The centre-back, 21, joins on a free transfer and has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, having played 31 games for the Stags this term.

London-born Sweeney joined Stoke from AFC Wimbledon in August 2016, although failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at the Potters.

Meanwhile, Stoke have also released under-23 player Mohamed Diallo.

