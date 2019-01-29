Asian Cup: Qatar beat UAE 4-0 as hosts' fans throw shoes at players

Qatar midfielder Salem Al-Hajri was hit on the head after his side's third goal

Qatar beat hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 to reach the final of the Asian Cup in a game that witnessed UAE fans throwing shoes at opposition players.

The home fans threw bottles and sandals as Qatar players celebrated their goals during the game in Abu Dhabi.

The Qatar national anthem was also loudly booed by home fans amid political tensions between the nations.

Qatar has been cut off by some of its Arab neighbours, including the UAE, over its alleged support for terrorism.

"It wasn't an easy situation," said Qatar coach Felix Sanchez.

"The players were aware there was going to be a lot of pressure but they managed their emotions quite well. I'm very proud of them."

Boualem Khoukhi put Qatar, the hosts for the 2022 World Cup, in front in the eighth minute before Almoez Ali increased the lead later in the first half with his eighth goal of the tournament.

Hassan Al-Haydos and Hamid Ismail added further goals after the break as Qatar reached the Asian Cup final for the first time.

They will play four-time winners Japan in the final on Friday.