Motherwell's David Turnbull turns down 'more lucrative club' to sign new deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: David Turnbull scores as Motherwell sink Hibernian

Motherwell say teenager midfielder David Turnbull rejected a move to "a bigger or so-called more lucrative club" to sign a contract extension.

Turnbull, 19, was out of contract in the summer but has agreed a new deal until summer 2021.

His five goals in 14 games this term led to him being linked with Swansea City, Southampton, and Sunderland.

"He's made a brilliant start but he can get even better if he continues to work hard," manager Stephen Robinson said.

"It's to his credit that he has rejected the possibility of a move in favour of continuing his development here, playing first team football."

Turnbull made his first-team debut for his hometown club in February, but it was this season that he cemented his place in the team.

He told the club's website he was pleased to "have my immediate future sorted" with the club he supported as a boy.

"I can kick on now, keep getting games under my belt, keep trying to do what I'm doing and hopefully it could be the start of something," he added.

"I think I've made a decent start, but I know I've got a lot to learn and the place for me to do that is at Motherwell."