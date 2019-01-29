Emiliano Sala: Premier League clubs pay tribute to missing Cardiff striker

Cardiff and Arsenal players gathered for a moment of reflection before kick-off.

Premier League clubs paid tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala before Tuesday night's fixtures.

Cardiff and Arsenal held a moment of reflection and laid floral tributes at Emirates Stadium in what was the Bluebirds' first match since Sala's disappearance on January 21.

A moment of reflection was also held at the other five Premier League games taking place.

Sala was flying to Wales from France when his plane disappeared from radar.

Emiliano Sala's name was included in the match-day programme with a picture of a daffodil next to where his number would have been

Fans displayed an Argentina flag with Cardiff and Nantes badges on

Cardiff players and staff wore daffodils in tribute to Sala while Arsenal gave out daffodils to supporters entering the Emirates.

The Argentine striker's name was also included in the match-day programme squad list.

Players, staff and supporters then gathered before kick-off for a moment of reflection, with some applauding while others chose to stand in silence.

Cardiff supporters also held up yellow-coloured cards and a banner that read: "We never saw you play, we never saw you score, but Emiliano, our beautiful Bluebird, we will love you forever more."

Similar scenes were witnessed across the country as the Premier League paid tribute to Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

Huddersfield and Everton pay their tribute to Sala and pilot David Ibbotson before their match at John Smith's Stadium

Newcastle and Manchester City held a moment of reflection before their match at St James' Park

An official search for Sala and Ibbotson was called off last week, with coastguards saying the chance of finding them alive was "extremely remote".

But after a plea from the footballer's sister, more than £290,000 has been raised for a private search to continue.