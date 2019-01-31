Scott Hogan: Sheffield United sign Aston Villa striker on loan
Aston Villa's Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan has joined Championship rivals Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old has made just seven appearances this season for Villa without scoring, six as a substitute.
Blades manager Chris Wilder said they had to "be patient" in pursuit of Hogan after first showing interest in the ex-Brentford forward last summer.
"I've made no secret of my admiration for Scott," Wilder said.
