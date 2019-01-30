Neil Aspin: Port Vale manager resigns after less than 15 months in charge

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin has left the League Two club after less than 15 months in charge.

The 53-year-old's exit follows just one win in 12 games in all competitions, with the club 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

Aspin's assistant Lee Nogan will also leave the club.

"I have decided that in the best interests of Port Vale FC that I must resign with immediate effect," Aspin said in a statement.

More to follow.