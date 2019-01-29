Liverpool fans thank Rafael Benitez for Man City's defeat

Liverpool's Champions League win, which Rafael Benitez oversaw, is regarded as one of the greatest comebacks in football history

Once a red, always a red?

When Rafael Benitez left Liverpool in 2010, he was already a legend in the eyes of many Reds fans.

The current Newcastle boss guided Liverpool to a historic Champions League victory over AC Milan in 2005 and departed as an Anfield favourite five years later.

And he may have given his old club a huge boost in the Premier League title race after his current club - Newcastle - defied the odds to upset Manchester City with a 2-1 win at St James' Park on Tuesday night.

Liverpool have a four-point lead at the top of the table but could extend the gap over City to seven points with victory against Leicester on Wednesday evening (20:00 GMT kick-off).

Following the surprise result, Liverpool fans were - perhaps understandably - in celebratory mood on social media. And their former boss was the subject of their affection.

Darren Farley: Rafa Benitez, I love you.

Lauren Black: Rafa Benitez you beautiful beautiful man.

Henry Jackson: I'll always adore Rafa Benitez, but my love for him right now is bordering on unhealthy.

AnfieldRd96: Give Rafa Benitez a Premier League winners' medal if we win the league.

Carl Anka: Rafa Benitez loves Liverpool so much, man.

LFC Australia: RAFA BENITEZ: Performing miracles since 2005.

But while Liverpool fans were beginning to dream it all might just be possible after all, former Manchester City defender Danny Mills gave them a gentle reminder on BBC Radio 5 live that "the title race is not over".

"It's an unbelievable result - not just for Newcastle, but for Liverpool too," he said. "This is an incredible opportunity for Liverpool.

"They can play with a bit more freedom against Leicester. Even if they draw they are still in a good position, but if they win... then it's a huge margin.

"I don't think it's over but they have got to slip up quite badly and City have to keep winning. To have a seven-point lead at this stage of the season, the title race is not over, but Liverpool are in a very good position."