West Ham: Marko Arnautovic leaves Molineux on crutches after Wolves defeat

Marko Arnautovic was replaced by Javier Hernandez in the second half at Molineux

Marko Arnautovic left Molineux on crutches after suffering a foot injury during West Ham's 3-0 defeat by Wolves.

The Austria striker, 29, was replaced in the second half after landing on his right leg awkwardly in an aerial challenge for possession.

Arnautovic was making his first appearance since being substituted in the victory over Arsenal on 12 January.

The forward had been the subject of a £35m bid from a Chinese club offering wages of about £200,000 a week.

However, Arnautovic ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a contract extension at the London Stadium on Saturday.

He now joins a growing injury list at the club having been helped off the pitch by two members of club's backroom staff, and Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini says he is "disappointed" at being left with just 15 players available for selection.

"It will not be an easy injury," added Pellegrini.

"I hope he hasn't any problems but we must review him with an examination. It was a hard kick in his foot and I'm disappointed about that because we have just 15 fit players.

"We don't have any creative midfielders in this moment so it's difficult playing so many games with the same players."