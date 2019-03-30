German Bundesliga
B Dortmund2Wolfsburg0

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund take top spot as Bayern Munich stumble

Paco Alcacer celebrates scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg
Paco Alcacer (centre) is the first player to score five 90th-minute goals in one Bundesliga season

Paco Alcacer scored twice in the last five minutes as Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg to go back to the top of the Bundesliga above Bayern Munich.

With nine games remaining, two points separate the pair - and they face each other next week at the Allianz Arena.

Alcacer scored from a free-kick in the 90th minute, before converting Jadon Sancho's ball from the right four minutes into stoppage time.

Bayern dropped points at Freiburg, coming from a goal down to draw 1-1.

Lucas Holer fired in for the home side after three minutes before Poland striker Robert Lewandowski equalised with a brilliant volley in the 22nd minute. It was his 199th goal in the German top flight.

"It is very frustrating because we had done so well to catch up with Dortmund, and now we have to start again," said Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

"I assume my players know what is at stake next weekend. We have to win now."

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 27Wolf
  • 16Akanji
  • 2Zagadou
  • 4DialloSubstituted forHakimiat 49'minutesSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 74'minutes
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forDahoudat 81'minutes
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 5Hakimi
  • 19Dahoud
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 33Weigl
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 2de Asevedo FurtadoBooked at 90mins
  • 31Knoche
  • 25BrooksBooked at 7mins
  • 15Roussillon
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 27ArnoldBooked at 17mins
  • 14MehmediSubstituted forGinczekat 81'minutes
  • 11KlausSubstituted forSteffenat 67'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 3Verhaegh
  • 7Brekalo
  • 8Steffen
  • 12Pervan
  • 17Uduokhai
  • 33Ginczek
  • 37Rexhbecaj
Referee:
Markus Schmidt
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a fast break.

Foul by Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Booking

William (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Brooks (VfL Wolfsburg).

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Ginczek replaces Admir Mehmedi.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Mario Götze.

Attempt missed. Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by William.

Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).

Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Achraf Hakimi because of an injury.

Delay in match Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. William tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Renato Steffen with a cross.

Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen replaces Felix Klaus.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (VfL Wolfsburg).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Delaney.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by William.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by William.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Arnold.

Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th March 2019

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0
  • Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg3AugsburgFC Augsburg0
  • DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf3B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen3MainzMainz 051
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund27196266303663
2Bayern Munich27194469284161
3RB Leipzig27157546202652
4B Mgladbach27145846341247
5Frankfurt26137651302146
6Werder Bremen27119749391042
7B Leverkusen27133114844442
8Wolfsburg2712694441342
9Hoffenheim271011654391541
10Hertha Berlin2798104041-135
11Düsseldorf27104133651-1534
12Freiburg2771193843-532
13Mainz2786132848-2030
14Augsburg2767143750-1325
15Schalke2665152744-1723
16Stuttgart2655162656-3020
17Nuremberg2737172252-3016
18Hannover2635182461-3714
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC