Scottish Premiership
Celtic19:45Hibernian
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic have lost two of their past three league matches against Hibernian (W1), as many as their previous 21 such meetings combined - however, these two defeats were both away from home.
  • Hibs are winless in their last 10 Scottish Premiership visits to Celtic Park (D3 L7) since a 2-1 victory in January 2010.
  • Celtic have won four consecutive league games without conceding a single goal - they last went on a longer winning run in the league without conceding in November 2016 (six consecutive victories, no goals against).
  • Hibernian have won just one of their past seven league games (W1 D3 L3), a 3-1 victory against St Mirren in January.
  • Eight of the past nine Premiership goals Celtic have scored have come in the second half of games, including each of the last six.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24173457144354
2Rangers24146451183348
3Aberdeen24144639251446
4Kilmarnock24136535231245
5Hearts2413383129242
6St Johnstone2411492630-437
7Hibernian248883426832
8Livingston2486102626030
9Motherwell2493122533-830
10Hamilton2443171550-3515
11Dundee2435161849-3114
12St Mirren2433181650-3412
