Scottish Premiership
Dundee19:45Kilmarnock
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee are winless in their last six home league meetings with Kilmarnock (D4 L2) since a 1-0 win in January 2015.
  • Kilmarnock have won each of their past three Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee, their best-ever run against them in the competition.
  • Dundee have won just one of their past 13 home league games (W1 D3 L9), a 4-0 victory against Hamilton in December.
  • Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past nine Premiership games on the road (W4 D4 L1), keeping four clean sheets in their last six away games.
  • Kenny Miller has scored five of Dundee's past six league goals at Dens Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24173457144354
2Rangers24146451183348
3Aberdeen24144639251446
4Kilmarnock24136535231245
5Hearts2413383129242
6St Johnstone2411492630-437
7Hibernian248883426832
8Livingston2486102626030
9Motherwell2493122533-830
10Hamilton2443171550-3515
11Dundee2435161849-3114
12St Mirren2433181650-3412
View full Scottish Premiership table

