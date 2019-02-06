Scottish Premiership
Hearts19:45Livingston
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have lost none of their past seven home matches against Livingston in the top tier of Scottish football (W4 D3), last losing such a contest in May 2002 (2-3).
  • Livingston's 5-0 win over Hearts in their last league meeting ended their 13-match winless streak against them in the Scottish top flight (D5 L8). The result is Livingston's biggest-ever victory in the Scottish Premiership, with all five goals coming in the final 20 minutes of the game.
  • Hearts have won four of their past five league matches (W4 D0 L1), as many victories as in their previous 14 Premiership matches (D3 L7).
  • Livingston have lost four consecutive league games failing to score in each of the last three - they last went on a longer losing run in a single top-flight season back in 2005-06 (run of 13 straight defeats between December 2005 and April 2006).
  • Steven Naismith has been directly involved in 12 of Hearts' 31 league goals this campaign (9 goals, 3 assists), five more than any other player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24173457144354
2Rangers24146451183348
3Aberdeen24144639251446
4Kilmarnock24136535231245
5Hearts2413383129242
6St Johnstone2411492630-437
7Hibernian248883426832
8Livingston2486102626030
9Motherwell2493122533-830
10Hamilton2443171550-3515
11Dundee2435161849-3114
12St Mirren2433181650-3412
