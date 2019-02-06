Scottish Premiership
Hamilton19:45St Johnstone
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton have lost each of their six league encounters with St. Johnstone since the start of last season.
  • St. Johnstone's six-match winning streak over Hamilton is their best-ever run of victories over a particular opponent in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Hamilton have won just one of their past 12 league games (W1 D2 L9) and are winless since a 3-1 victory against St Mirren at the start of December 2018.
  • St Johnstone have lost three consecutive league games by a 2-0 scoreline, however two of those matches did come against Celtic - prior to this, the Perth side had won three on the bounce.
  • St Johnstone have kept 11 clean sheets in the Premiership so far this season - only Celtic have kept more (15).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24173457144354
2Rangers24146451183348
3Aberdeen24144639251446
4Kilmarnock24136535231245
5Hearts2413383129242
6St Johnstone2411492630-437
7Hibernian248883426832
8Livingston2486102626030
9Motherwell2493122533-830
10Hamilton2443171550-3515
11Dundee2435161849-3114
12St Mirren2433181650-3412
