Everton v Manchester City

Everton manager Marco Silva has lost all of his six competitive meetings with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, by an aggregate score of 22-3

TEAM NEWS

First choice left-back Lucas Digne returns for Everton, having missed the defeat to Wolves because of suspension.

Key midfielder Idrissa Gueye returns from a groin problem, but defenders Yerry Mina, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka are all sidelined through injury.

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy could be involved following two weeks out with a knee issue.

Vincent Kompany is still unavailable due to a muscle injury.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: A week is a long time in football. Last Wednesday, I was at Anfield when Liverpool missed the chance to go seven points clear. Now, seven days on, Manchester City can become league leaders themselves.

It's the third time Marco Silva will host Pep Guardiola as a visiting coach. Silva lost the previous two by an aggregate score of 9-0.

If the season had begun at the start of December, Everton would be in the relegation zone.

However, over the last decade only once have the reigning English champions won a league match at Goodison Park.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva on whether his job is under threat: "When you are winning games the things people say it is good. When you are not this type of situation is normal.

"It is nothing new in our club, in our last three seasons here, but it is about now.

"We took a decision to make some young players part of our squad at the start of the season. This is one decision we took as a club."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Goodison Park is always a tough game for us.

"We'll go there, try and make a good performance and win the game and, of course, we have the chance because Liverpool don't play to go top."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won only one of their past 11 Premier League fixtures versus Manchester City - a 4-0 triumph at Goodison Park in January 2017.

City could win consecutive top-flight away fixtures versus the Toffees for the first time since 1992.

They could also do the Premier League double over Everton for only the second time.

Everton

Everton have won just three of their past 12 Premier League matches, drawing two and losing seven.

They have lost five league games in a row against teams above them in the table, managing just one win in nine attempts.

Since the beginning of December, only Huddersfield Town and Fulham have earned fewer Premier League points than Everton's 11.

Everton have lost three of their last four Premier League home fixtures, as many losses as in the previous 23 games (W13, D7).

A fifth home loss in 2018-19 would match their total number of defeats at Goodison Park last season.

The Toffees conceded an 11th Premier League goal from a set-piece (excluding penalties) last weekend, a joint-league high with Wolves and Newcastle.

They have failed to win any of the 11 league games in which they've conceded first this campaign, drawing two and losing nine.

Manchester City